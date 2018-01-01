Chennai, Jan 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu received six per cent higher annual rainfall in 2017, the Met office said today.

However, during the North East monsoon, the state received nine per cent less.

For the period covering January one to December 31, the recorded rainfall in Tamil Nadu was 97 cm while the normal level was 92 cm which was six per cent higher, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre, S Balachandran said.

During the North East monsoon between October one to December 31, the state recorded 40 cm rain.

However, the normal rainfall for this period was 44 cm which was nine per cent less than usual, he told reporters.

In Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Nagapattinam districts the rainfall was 20 to 40 per cent higher than normal for this season.

Tirunelveli alone experienced 42 per cent more rainfall than normal, he said.

In 11 districts including Sivaganga and Erode, rainfall was 20 to 40 per cent less than normal.

In four districts of Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli, 40 to 50 per cent less than normal rainfall was recorded.

Pudukottai district alone witnessed 49 per cent less than normal rainfall.

In Chennai, 94 cm was the actual rainfall while normal was 79 cm, thus clocking a 19 per cent higher than normal showers for the just concluded season, he said.

As regards South West Monsoon (June to September), the rainfall was 29 per cent higher than normal, he added. PTI VGN BN .

