Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) K Sagaya Bharathi (Tamil Nadu) and Kajal Kumari (PSPB) are the top-seeded players in the men's and women's singles events, respectively, in the 24th All India Federation Cup Carrom Tournament 2017-18 starting here tomorrow.

Shivdayal Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) and Mamta Kumari (Bihar) are the top seeds in the Sub-Junior Boys' and Girls' events in the 44th Sub-Junior Nationals & Inter-State Carrom Championships, to be hosted by the Maharashtra Carrom Association, also starting tomorrow.

Youngsters from 22 states will fight for top honours in the cadet (Under-12) boys' and girls' and sub-junior (Under-14) boys' and girls' categories.

Five World Champions and 40 Indian stars from 23 states and 12 institutions will showcase their playing skills as they will target to emerge champions in the Federation Cup.

