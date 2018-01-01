Chennai, Jan 1 (PTI) All India Muslim Personal Law Board today thanked DMK working president M K Stalin for having asked the Centre to send the Bill that criminalises triple talaq to a standing committee.

Led by Sajjad Nomani, AIMPLB office bearers called on Stalin at his residence here and thanked him, a party release said.

The controversial Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was adopted in Parliament days ago.

The bill makes instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' illegal and provides for a jail term of up to three years for the husband. The offence has been made cognizable and non- bailable.

Stalin had denounced the Centre for the "haste" shown in getting the 'triple talaq' bill passed in the Lok Sabha and wanted it to be referred to a standing committee. PTI VGN VGN APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.