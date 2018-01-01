London, Jan 1 (PTI) The allegations of sexual harassment against some of the biggest names in Hollywood should make people more watchful about what is going on, believes Hugh Jackman.

"It's shining a light in a really harsh and humiliating way that on some level everyone's involved. Everybody is involved ... I think now we all have to go, 'Hang on, I need to be more proactive ...

"I think there's often been, in the kind of way where a friend of yours is cheating on their husband, and you're like, 'I'm not going to say anything about that. This is my friend,' and actually: no. I think we all need to be a little more on guard, watching what's going on, protecting, and coming up with real practical solutions," Jackman, 49, told The Times in an interview.

Producer Harvey Weinstein became synonymous with sexual harassment after the New York Times exposed his history of predatory behaviour against women in October last year.

The scandal had a domino effect in Hollywood with many powerful men such as Brett Ratner, James Toback, Kevin Spacey and Jeremy Piven facing similar career-ending accusations. PTI BK BK .

