Los Angeles, Jan 1 (PTI) Will Smith has penned a heartwarming note for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith on their 20th wedding anniversary and made a promise to his "Queen" that he will forever be "devoted to nurturing your deepest truth".

The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram where he shared a picture from their D-Day, in which the couple can be seen holding hands and walking down the aisle.

In the post, Will said marrying Jada changed him a lot as a person.

"Love is like gardening... I have learned to focus on helping you to blossom into what you want to be (into what you were born to be)... Rather than demanding that you become what my fragile ego needs you to be.

"I've learned to take pleasure in nourishing your dreams... Rather than wrestling with you to fulfil my selfish needs and satiate my insecurities," he wrote.

The "Bright" actor said he has learnt three lessons since the day they exchanged their vows: "Love is listening. Love is giving. Love is freedom." Considered to be one of the most powerful Hollywood couples, Will and Jada tied the knot in 1997. It is Oscar- nominated actor's second marriage.

They have two children - son Jaden, 19, and daughter Willow, 17, together. PTI RDS RDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.