Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (PTI) About 100 women, including three nuns affiliated to the Kerala Latin Catholic Movement, today took out a march to the state Forest minister K Raju's residence protesting the alleged removal of a cross from a thickly forested area in the district.

Police blocked them when they tried to break the police barricade to move towards the residence.

They were protesting against the alleged removal of a cross from the Bonnakad forest area.

A dispute was on with regard to the installation of the cross in the region.

Police said they blocked the march when agitators tried to break the barricade and move further towards the minister's residence.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that police used force on the women protesters, a charge denied by police.

Chennithala wanted a probe and action against the police personnel responsible for it. PTI JRK BN .

