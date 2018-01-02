Noida, Jan 2 (PTI) As many as 155 complaints were received and of these 16 were resolved on the spot on the grievance redressal day held today for three tehsils in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district, officials said.

District Magistrate B N Singh chaired the meet at Jewar tehsil. Here a total 50 complaints were received and 7 resolved on the spot, officials said.

The health department organized camps for handicapped persons and issued handicap certificates to seven persons, they said.

At Sadar tehsil, a total 26 complaints were received and of these three complaints resolved on the spot. ADM Kumar Vineet chaired the meet here, officials said.

At the Dadri tehsil, ADM Keshav Kumar chaired the meet.

Here a total 79 complaints were received and of these six were resolved on the spot, they added. PTI CORR ADS .

