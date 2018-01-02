Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) Over 16,900 kgs of narcotics including 140 kgs of heroin and 374 kgs of cannabis items were seized and 1,213 people were arrested in 888 cases during anti-drug drives in 2017 in Jammu and Kashmir, the state police said today.

"We have launched a war against drugs and drug peddlers across the state. A total of 1213 persons have been arrested in 888 cases registered against drug peddlers (in 2017)," Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, S P Vaid said in a tweet.

He said that 147 kgs of cannabis, 8,259 kgs of poppy, 140 kgs of heroin or brown sugar, 201 kgs of ganja were seized by the police during the period.

Similarly, 24,7341 intoxicant capsules and tablets besides 8,149 kgs of opium derivatives, 12,913 codeine phosphate bottles and 1,285 injections were also seized, he said. PTI AB DK ADS .

