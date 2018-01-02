Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 2 (PTI) Two persons were arrested here today on charges of raping a housewife at nearby Neyyantinkara on December 30 last year.

Their friend was also arrested for harbouring one of the accused, who fled the spot after the incident, police said.

age 19 20 They said the two persons accosted the 38-year-old woman at a desolate spot while she was returning home from work, dragged her to a nearby paddy field and raped her.

Hearing her cries for help, local people rushed to the spot and caught one of the men, while the other ran away, police said He took shelter in the house of his friend, police said.

PTI JRK APR APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.