Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and 35 kilogramme of poppy straw has been seized from them from two separate places in in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said today.

A truck, coming from Srinagar to Jammu, was intercepted by the police at Chenani in Udhampur district this afternoon and 20 kg of poppy straw was seized from it, a police spokesperson said.

He said the truck driver was arrested and booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Another man was arrested from the bus stand area here after 15 kg of poppy straw was seized from him, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested a stolen two- wheeler was recovered from them in Peer Mitha area of the city, he said. PTI TAS AB NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.