New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) India is likely to impose anti- dumping duty of up to USD 397 per tonne on a Chinese chemical used in construction and dyes industry.

The move is aimed at guarding domestic players from cheap imports of 'Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde' from the neighbouring country.

Commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Antidumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) in its final findings has concluded that the product has been exported to India from China below its normal value and it has resulted in dumping.

"The domestic industry has suffered material injury due to dumping of the product," DGAD said in a notification.

It has recommended "imposition of definitive anti-dumping duty" for a period of five years to remove the injury to the domestic industry.

Himadri Speciality Chemical had filed the application for initiation of anti-dumping investigations.

While DGAD recommends the duty, the Finance Ministry imposes it.

Countries initiate anti-dumping probes to determine if the domestic industry has been hurt by a surge in below-cost imports.

As a counter-measure, they impose duties under the multi-lateral WTO regime.

Anti-dumping measures are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry. They are not a measure to restrict imports or cause an unjustified increase in cost of products.

Anti-dumping steps are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry. PTI RR MKJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.