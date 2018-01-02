New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Thrive Global -- a startup set up by The Huffington Post co-founder Arianna Huffington -- has set its eyes on the Indian market and will offer solutions to companies and individuals to help enhance their well-being and productivity.

Thrive Global, which currently operates in the US, was set up in 2016 and raised USD 30 million in series B funding in November last year.

The company has partnered with Times Bridge to launch its operations in India.

"Reports suggest 80 per cent of working professionals in India feel stressed at work and exhaustion and fatigue are leading health concerns among adults in India. Addressing these will not only improve health of employees but also increase productivity of the business," Huffington told PTI.

There is a huge potential in the Indian market, she said adding that Thrive Global's content and tools for corporates and individuals can guide them towards better health and higher productivity.

Huffington is also the author of 15 books, including Thrive and The Sleep Revolution. She first came to India at the age of 17 to study comparative religion at Shantiniketan University.

Thrive Global has already worked with companies like Accenture, JPMorgan, Nestle and Hilton in the last one year.

Speaking about the Indian market, Huffington said localising the content and tools is an important step.

"We will integrate India's ancient wisdom, teachings of Gita and Vedas with international practices to suggest steps that can lead to overall well-being of the individuals," she said.

Thrive Global's technology product suite is designed to help people create a healthier relationship with technology.

She said the corporate services include workshops, e- courses and organisational assessments to measure the impact of these solutions. PTI SR MKJ .

