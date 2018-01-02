Nepal Kathmandu, Jan 2 (PTI) An arrest warrant was today issued against a former deputy police chief in Nepal for allegedly submitting forged documents for promotion.

Former Deputy Inspector General of Police Nawaraj Silwal, who has been recently elected to Parliament on a CPN-UML ticket is facing charges of using forged documents for his promotion.

Kathmandu Metropolitan Police has written a letter to the Lalitpur Metropolitan Police Office to arrest Silwal, who resides in Lalitpur district.

The Supreme Court had ordered the government to initiate action against Silwal concluding that the performance appraisal documents he submitted to the apex court seeking promotion were falsified, myRepublica reported.

Following the verdict, the office of Attorney General had given nod to initiate action against newly elected lawmaker in line with the SCÂ’s verdict. PTI SBP PMS .

