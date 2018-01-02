New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland today reported a 79.41 per cent jump in total sales at 19,253 units in December 2017.

The company had sold 10,731 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles zoomed 81.62 per cent to 15,950 units against 8,782 units in the year-ago month.

Light commercial vehicle sales rose 69.47 per cent to 3,303 units compared with 1,949 units in December 2016, the statement added. PTI RKL ANS MR .

