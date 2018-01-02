New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Shares of Ashok Leyland today advanced by nearly 4 per cent after the company reported a 79.41 per cent jump in total sales in December 2017.

The stock moved up 3.74 per cent to end at Rs 123.30 on BSE. During the day, it gained 4.16 per cent to Rs 123.80.

At NSE, shares of the company rose 3.96 per cent to settle at Rs 123.35.

In terms of equity volume, 23.82 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland today reported a 79.41 per cent jump in total sales at 19,253 units in December 2017.

The company had sold 10,731 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement. PTI SUM ANU .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.