By Anisur Rahman Dhaka, Jan 2 (PTI) Bangladesh's 50-member Cabinet was today expanded with three lawmakers being inducted as ministers in the Sheikh Hasina government.

With a little more than a year left of the governmentÂ’s term, President Md Abdul Hamid administered their oath of office at Bangabhaban presidential palace in a ceremony, which was also attended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

With the latest inclusion, the Awami League government has now a cabinet of 53 members with 33 ministers, 17 state minister and two deputy ministers.

ICT specialist and entrepreneur Mustafa Jabbar and ruling Awami League lawmaker AKM Shajahan Kamal were sworn in as ministers while another lawmaker of the party Kazi Keramat was appointed as a state minister.

In past two years, speculations on a cabinet reshuffle were heard several times, but Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina brought no major changes to the council of ministers, the bdnews reported.

The Awami League government started its second term by forming a cabinet of 49 members on Jan 12, 2014. PTI AR PMS .

