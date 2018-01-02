lodged Suri(WB), Jan 2 (PTI) The West Bengal police has received counter complaints following alleged assault on a Bihar minister by employees of a hotel in Tarapith in Birbhum district, a charge denied by the hotel, officials said today.

Bihar's Urban Development and Housing Minister Suresh Sharma was allegedly manhandled by the hotel employees yesterday following a dispute over refund of the booking amount.

Sharma was at Tarapith, a well-known tantric temple town, to offer prayers.

In his complaint, the minister's additional secretary Sanjeev Kumar said two rooms were booked online at the hotel.

After reaching there in the afternoon, the entourage did not find the accomodation fit for a minister. Kumar claimed when the hotel employees were asked to make alternative arrangments, they abused Sharma.

"We decided to leave the hotel and demanded refund of the booking amount but they refused, and the employees attacked us. The minister's securitymen rescued him and we were forced to leave the hotel," he said.

Kumar alleged the hotel employees tried to snatch the weapon of the minister's security guard, resulting in damage to it. He alleged the minister's driver received injuries to his head.

The hotel authorities, however, rejected the charge. A front office assistant lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the minister's men attacked him in a drunken state.

In his counter complaint at Rampurhat police station, Pranab Kumar Manna said since the booking was made online, he suggested the guests to cancel it via internet. However, they on refund in cash.

"During the argument, his people and guards attacked me with lathi and other weapons. They even broke the computer and vandalised the office. They were fully drunk and even pointed a gun at me, threatening to kill me," Manna's complaint says.

Birbhum District Magistrate P Mohangandhi has asked Rampurhat sub-divisional officer to look into the matter.

The minister and his entourage, later checked into another hotel.

Speaking to PTI today, Sharma said the hotel employees tried to snath the weapon of his security personnel which other members of his staff tried to prevent.

He claimed the West Bengal government did not follow protocol despite having been informed about his trip in advance.

Sharma said there was no police escort when he entered the state via Dumka in Jharkhand. Police, he claimed, was reluctant even about registering a complaint after the incident.

Sharma said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and state police chief P K Thakur rang him up to inquire after him.

The minister returned to Patna today after offering prayers at the temple. PTI COR SNS SK SK .

