Krishnagar (WB), Jan 2 (PTI) A teenaged boy was strangulated to death by two youths of his locality in Nadia district apparently for protesting when they had teased his married elder sister a few days back, the police said today.

The two youths were arrested.

The body of 15-year-old Aminul Sheikh was found this morning beside the Bhairabi river, a little away from his Madhpur village home under Murutia police station area.

Aminul, a class IX student, had gone with the two youths from his home yesterday evening after they called him to play carrom.

Since he did not return home till late at night, his mother Angura Biwi went to their houses in search of her son but they said they did not know his whereabouts.

Police said Aminul's body with a muffler wrapped around his neck was found beside the river in the morning, triggering suspicion that he was strangulated to death with it.

Angura Biwi whose husband works in Kerala lodged a named FIR against the two youths.

The two had teased Aminul's married elder sister a few days ago and he protested and there was a heated exchange of words. It is suspected that they killed the boy for that, the police said.

After the body was found, angry local people ransacked the houses of the two youths who were arrested, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.