Patna, Jan 2 (PTI) The Bihar Cabinet today gave its nod to the "master plan" for construction of ultra modern multi-storied residential and non-residential buildings at Gardanibagh area of the state capital.

The cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, gave its nod to the "master plan" proposal of Building Construction Department, Cabinet Secretariat Department's special secretary Upendra Nath Pandey told reporters here in a post cabinet briefing.

Under the master plan, multi-storied residential buildings would be constructed at Gardanibagh area for judicial officers and administrative officers at 14.5 acres and 13.16 acres of land respectively, Pandey said.

It would also have quarters for the government staff (of grade III and IV) to be built at 23.99 acres of land, he said adding that government staff quarters were constructed between 1920s and 30s at Gardanibagh.

Besides, the master plan also envisages construction of non-residential buildings which would house several offices of Central and state government such as Information Commission, Lokayukta, Human Rights Commission, Finance Directorate, etc, he added.

Apart from offices of Central and state government, the new urban centre will also have hospital, hotel, business centre, IT, textile centre, sports, parks, playground, parking facility and other facilities, the special secretary said.

The Cabinet sanctioned Rs 105.95 crore for construction of new police centre by demolishing dilapidated and old police line in Patna district, Pandey said.

It also gave its nod to release Rs 186.67 crore for construction of 81 school buildings or completion of under construction school buildings sanctioned for setting up "Model School" centrally sponsored scheme in 2009-10 and 2010-11, he said.

As part of its policy for having a secondary school at every panchayat, the Cabinet approved a proposal to upgrade an upgraded middle school into upgraded higher secondary school (+2) if it has 0.75 acres of land against earlier requirement of 1 to 1.5 acres of land for the purpose, Pandey said. PTI AR RG .

