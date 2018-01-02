Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Tuba Sehar and Nidhi Gupta, from Chandigarh, rallied to down Andhra Pradesh pair of A Bhavani and S K Husna with a 16-25, 25-7, 25-11 win in a women's doubles first round match of the 24th Women's All India Federation Cup Carrom Tournament here today.

Reserve Bank of India duo, Sangeeta Chandorkar and Kavita Somanchi, easily cruised past the CAG combo of Rinki Ranjan and Rashmi Ranjan, winning in straight games at 25-15, 25-13.

The Tamil Nadu combination of R Gayatri and L Amshabarthini also enjoyed a straight-game 25-5, 25-15 win over their AP rivals R Rajyalakshmi and L Haripriya to march into the second round.

In the 44th sub-junior nationals and inter-state event being held concurrently, MaharashtraÂ’s boys and girls teams had a successful day winning both their matches.

The Maharashtra lads did well to overcome Pondicherry 2-1 in a Pool-G encounter. The host state girls came up with a strong performance and sidelined AP by a convincing 3-0 margin in Pool-B.

In a well-fought match boys Pool-C match, Hyderabad overcame a spirited Goa 2-1.

Hyderabad and Goa shared the two singles before the southern stateÂ’s doubles duo of Sabeer Jameel and V Girivardhan prevailed over the Goan pair of Vinay Kerkar and Vishwesher Maje to clinch an exciting win for Hyderabad.

Results: Sub-junior girls team championship - Pool A: Tamil Nadu w/o Jammu & Kashmir 3-0; Bihar beat Manipur 3-0; Pool B: Maharashtra beat Andhra Pradesh 3-0; Bengal beat Jharkhand 2-1; Pool C: Uttar Pradesh beat Hyderabad 3-0; Vidarbha beat Assam 3-0; Pool D: Chandigarh beat Gujarat 3-0; Odisha beat Chhattisgarh 3-0.

Boys team championship - Pool B: Delhi beat Andhra 3-0; Pool C: Hyderabad beat Goa 2-1; Pool D: Bihar beat Rajasthan 2-1; Pool F: Vidarbha beat Bengal 3-0; Pool G: Maharashtra beat Pondicherry 2-1.

Fed Cup Â– WomenÂ’s doubles (1st round): Shalini S/Stalina S (Ktk) bt Sharmila Bora/Himakshi Baidya (Asm) 0-25, 25-8, 25-10; Kabyashree/Kushboo Kumari (Jhk) bt Anupama Kedar/Janhavi More (BoI) 25-1, 15-25, 25-0; Maga Jyoti/Ilavazhaki (PSPB) bt Debajany Tamuly/Marurakshi Das (Asm) 25-0, 8-25, 25-3; Sangeeta Chandorkar/Kavita Somanchi (RBI) bt Rinki Ranjan/Rashmi Ranjan (CAG) 25-15, 25-13.

Tuba Sehar/Nidhi Gupta (Chd) bt A. Bhavani/Sk Husna (AP) 16-25, 25-7, 25-11; Farhin Khan/Radhika Joshi (Jain Irrigation) bt Tulika Chaurisia/Shikha Singh (UP) 25-1, 9-25, 25-11; Mamata Kumari/Nisha Kumari (Bih) bt Kajal Singh/Kaberi Das (Ben) 25-5, 25-17; Deepali Yadav/Anjali Kesheri (UP) bt Shipra Kumari/Kanak Ballabhi (Jhk) 25-6, 25-4; R Gayatri/L Amshabarthini (TN) bt R Rajyalakshmi/L Haripriya (AP) 25-5, 25-15. PTI SSR RSY BAS .

