Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Cobblers in Haryana can now look forward to getting bank loans of up to Rs 15,000 for setting up kiosks in the state under a new scheme.

Responding to a call made by the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in this regard, bankers came forward to liberally extend loans to the cobblers at a meeting chaired by him, here today, stated an official release.

Under the the Differential Rate of Interest (DRI) Scheme, financial assistance at concessional rate of four per cent interest is provided by public and private sector banks to selected low-income groups for boosting their productive endeavours, it said.

Khattar had urged the bankers to lend maximum support to the cobblers under the DRI scheme to bring them into the mainstream.

The government will also ensure back-up arrangement for repayment of bank loan through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in case of any eventuality.

He also urged the bankers to contribute their profits to social works as a part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme, the release said.

Recently while on his way back to Chandigarh by road from Kurukshetra, the Chief Minister had noticed a cobbler working in Shahabad town and announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 from his discretionary fund and directed the district authorities to set up a kiosk for him and ensure educational facilities for both his grandchildren. PTI SUN KIS .

