Shimla, Jan 2 (PTI) Cold wave conditions continued unabated in most parts of Himachal Pradesh with high-altitude areas in the state witnessing a fresh spell of snowfall.

Rohtang, Pangi, Drass, Koksar and Bharmaur received 8 cm, 6 cm, 5 cm, 4 cm and 3 cm of snow respectively while rains occurred at some isolated places the mid-hills.

The mercury in high-altitude tribal areas hovered around minus 14 to minus 20 degrees Celsius while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recording a low of minus 11.4 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa and Manali shivered at minimum temperatures of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius and minus 3.2 degrees Celsius.

Bhuntar recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Sundernagar 1.1 degrees Celsius, Solan 1.7 degrees Celsius, Shimla 2.8 degrees Celsius, Palampur 3 degrees Celsius, Una 4 degrees Celsius, Nahan 5.6 degrees Celsius and Dharamsala 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures rose marginally and Una recorded a high at 23 degrees Celsius, followed by Sundernagar 20.4 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar 18.6 degrees Celsius, Nahan and Solan 17 degrees Celsius each, Dharamshala 15.2 degrees Celsius and Shimla 13.1 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted dry weather in the state for next six days. PTI PCL NSD .

