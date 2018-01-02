New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices fell further by Rs 16.50 to Rs 1,755 per quintal in futures trade today as speculators continuously offloaded holdings on weak physical demand.

Marketmen said a weak trend in spot markets due to muted demand from animal feed makers amid ample stocks on heavy supplies reflected the trend in cottonseed oilcake futures prices too.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in January contract slipped Rs 16.50, or 0.93 per cent, to Rs 1,755 per quintal, with an open interest of 76,380 lots.

The delivery for the February contracts followed suit and fell Rs 15.50, or 0.87 per cent, to Rs 1,776 per quintal, having a business turnover of 60,440 open lots. PTI SDG SUN ANS MKJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.