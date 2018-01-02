New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Crude palm oil prices advanced by 0.41 per cent to Rs 561.30 per 10 kg in futures trade today as speculators engaged in enlarging their positions amid rising demand in the spot market.

Besides, tight stocks position on restricted supplies from producing belts fuelled the uptrend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude palm oil for delivery in January went up by Rs 2.30, or 0.41 per cent to Rs 561.30 per 10 kg in business turnover of 205 lots.

On similar lines, the oil for delivery February gained Rs 1.40, or 0.25 per cent to Rs 564.70 per 10 kg in 74 lots.

Analysts said building up of positions by participants on the back of rising demand in the spot market, mainly kept crude palm oil prices higher at futures trade. PTI KPS SUN ADI MKJ .

