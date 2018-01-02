Decomposd body of man found hanging in JNU forest
New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 40-year- old man was found hanging inside the forest on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus here today, the police said.
The deceased -- identified as Rampravesh -- was suspected to have committed suicide around six-seven days ago, they added.
The police said that the deceased was probably working as a labourer or security guard on the campus. PTI SLB RC .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.