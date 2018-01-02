Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI) Doctors across Tamil Nadu today struck work in protest against a proposed legislation seeking to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body.

Government doctors boycotted work for one hour from 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM, an office bearer of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association said.

Private practitioners affiliated to Indian Medical Association (Tamil Nadu branch) held state-wide protests, IMA state president Dr Jayalal said.

The stir called by IMA was withdrawn later in the day after the Bill was referred to a parliamentary standing committee, which has been asked to give its report before the Budget session.

The Bill was referred to the committee following protest from the opposition parties, as well as doctors.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, which was tabled in Parliament on Friday, seeks to replace the MCI and also proposes allowing practitioners of alternative medicines, such as homoeopathy and ayurveda, practise allopathy after completing a "bridge course".

According to the Bill,the commission will have government nominated chairman and members and board members will be selected by a search committee under the Cabinet Secretary.

There will be five elected and 12 ex-officio members in the panel.

Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the main opposition DMK, also opposed the Bill and demanded its withdrawal,alleging that it went against the rights of states DMK alleged that the recommendation of Parliamentary and expert committees, mooting a uniform fee structure for private medical colleges, were rejected.

The Bill envisages private medical colleges filling up 60 per cent seats and it "confirms that it is to give away medical education to private players," party working president M K Stalin said.

PMK leader and former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss demanded that the bill be withdrawn or sent to a Parliamentary Standing Committee. It should be tabled only after deleting clauses, including those "which went against social justice and states' rights," he said.

Aspects like allotting 60 per cent of seats to private colleges would hit chances of deserving candidates from the government quota, he said and pointed out that 65 per cent of seats in private institutions in Tamil Nadu are now with government and the rest with colleges.

CPI(M) State Secretary G Ramakrishnan also demanded that it be withdrawn and alleged that it was a denial of states' rights and a bid to privatise medical education and services.

PTI VGN APR APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.