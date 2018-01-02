Raipur, Jan 2 (PTI) Eight Naxals were arrested and weapons recovered from them in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said today.

The rebels were arrested yesterday by a joint team of security forces from a forested hill near Tahkadod village under Narayanpur police station limits, Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI.

Based on a specific input, a composite squad of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched a search operation on December 30 towards Sonpur, Tahkadod and Brehbeda forests, located around 350km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

While advancing through Tahkadod yesterday, the team nabbed the ultras. During interrogation, they said they had gathered on the direction of a local Naxal commander for carrying out attacks on security forces, the SP said.

Those arrested were identified as Mangu Mandavi (25), Lakhma Uike (35), Sukku Madavi (35), Pandru Mandavi (21), Chamri Hichami (20), Raju Nureti (25), Sonaru Vadde (27) and Mura Hidko (35), Singh said.

Six muzzle-loading guns, electric wires and some other items were recovered from them, he added. PTI TKP RSY .

