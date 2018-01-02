Warangal (Telangana), Jan 2 (PTI) An elderly couple was found dead inside their house at Somidi village, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police K Satyanarayana said the couple was alone in the house. This morning, when the couple did not open their door, their neighbours informed police.

Police opened their house and found bodies of K Yellaiah and his wife Pullamma, he said.

"We suspect that they have been stoned to death. A case was registered and a probe is underway," the officer said. PTI COR NRB .

