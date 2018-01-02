New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) FMCG firm Emami today said it has roped in Bollywood star Salman Khan as the brand ambassador for its edible oil brands.

Salman joins hands with legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan in endorsing the group's edible oil brands, Emami Ltd said in a statement.

Emami has three brands in the edible oil business Â– Emami Healthy & Tasty, Himani Best Choice and Rasoi.

Emami Group Director Manish Goenka said: "We expect our new campaign with Salman Khan to have huge consumer connect as he promotes our brand in his inimitable style in real life situations." Emami brands are endorsed by celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Sania Mirza, among others. PTI PRJ ANU .

