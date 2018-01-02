Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) FMCG firm Emami Limited has roped in Bollywood star Salman Khan to endorse its edible oil brands with the aim to tap the markets outside eastern India.

The actor would act as a brand ambassador for Â‘Emami Healthy & TastyÂ’, Â‘Himani Best ChoiceÂ’ and Â‘RasoiÂ’, apart from Â‘Bake MagicÂ’, a speciality fat brand, a company statement said.

Director of Emami Group Aditya Agarwal said, "after attaining the leadership position in the eastern markets, we now have ambitious plans to take our edible oil brands on national platforms." To reach out to the consumer base nationally, the company decided to engage Salman Khan to join legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan, both of whom enjoy a strong pan-India appeal.

Earlier, Emami had engaged Bachchan to endorse the edible oil brands. PTI dc MM .

