Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) The Haryana Police today claimed to have busted a vehicle lifters' gang with the arrest of seven accused, solving 44 cases of car and two-wheeler thefts in Faridabad, officials said today.

As many as 32 motorcycles, five scooties, two canters, four cars and an illegal weapon were recovered from their possession, a spokesman of the Police Department said.

The accused have been identified as Iklakh, a resident of Nuh, Nadim from Faridabad, Amit from Palwal, Abhishek, Naresh and Sumit -- all three from Faridabad and Dalbir, from Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

Iklakh, Nadim, Abhishek and Amit were primarily involved in all incidents.

The spokesman said the police recovered 18 vehicles from the possession of Iklakh and Nadim, and 15 from Amit and Abhishek. Similarly, four vehicles were recovered from the possession of Dalbir and rest from other accused.

They used to first zero-in on the vehicles to be lifted at various places in Faridabad and execute their plan in the absence of owners, the spokesman said.

During interrogation the accused revealed that they used to sell the stolen vehicles in Mewat area, he added.

He said Nadim and Iklakh were active in crime from last about five years. PTI SUN KIS .

