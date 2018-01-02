Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) Former champions ATK may be on a two-match winning run but coach Teddy Sheringham is not taking FC Goa lightly ahead of their Indian Super League football fixture here tomorrow.

FC Goa have slipped to fifth position after suffering a 0-2 defeat to FC Pune City in their last round.

"IÂ’ve been very impressed with them. They have got very good foreign players as well as Indians. We have to be at our best. We know they are a very dangerous team," the ATK coach said at the match-eve news conference.

ATK were winless from four matches but they have bounced back strongly in last two rounds but Sheringham said they cannot afford to relax.

"We are trying to score goals in every game we approached. I hope that continues. We have done very well in last two games. But you never know in football, things change quickly. We have to make sure that we keep performing," the 51-year-old said.

Sheringham's side has been rejuvenated by the performances of Robbie Keane and the head coach was effusive in his praise.

"He's a world renowned player and every day he does something special in training and the players are looking up to him. Which is why I asked him to come here," Sheringham said.

The former Manchester United striker said he did not care much about home or away form - it was a statistic that was highlighted by the media - but he also defended his playing style compared to the form of the side.

"It's not like we've decided to sit back and defend.

We've attacked teams from the off. We have the same mindset - score goals, and the earlier the better. But sometimes it just doesn't happen like that," he explained.

FC Goa assistant coach Derick Pereira also spoke highly of ATK and said: Â“ItÂ’s a home match for them and we are aware of ATKÂ’s attacking style of play. ItÂ’s an important match for us. We will face different style of play but we will focus on our strength." Pereira further said itÂ’s good for Indian football with two leagues Â— ISL and I-League Â— running parallel this season.

Â“There are a lot of opportunities for youngsters. Earlier the same set of players used to play both in the I-League and ISL. Now there are more option for a lot of players. ItÂ’s good for the development of Indian football.Â” The Gaurs had earlier expressed displeasure at having to play two matches Â— vs ATK and NorthEast United FC in Guwahati Â— in a space of three days.

The match against ATK was originally scheduled on December 31 but the organisers made some changes to the fixture.

"We were ready to play on the December 31 but all of a sudden we had to postpone the game for tomorrow.

"The club had to change travel plansÂ… That's one thing we were a bit worried about. Not this match but next match. We are not going to focus on that match now," he said.

He however hoped to get back to winning ways after recovering from a blip against Pune.

"There's always an off day in office. We didn't take our chances (vs Pune). There were some decisions which went against us but that happens in football and you have to forget about it and get back to winning ways while sticking to our style, formation and play football that is enjoyable," he signed off. PTI TAP BS BS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.