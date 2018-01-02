Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) CPI(M) MLA from Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami today termed Governor N N Vohra's address to the joint session of the Jammu and Kashmir legislature "clueless" on vital issues.

He said the address had no mention of any plan of initiating a credible process of dialogue with all the stake holders, banning use of pellet guns, release of political prisoners among other issues.

"It was merely repetition of the alliance agenda having no mention of any plan to initiate a credible process of dialogue with all stakeholders including voices of dissent, mandate given to special representative appointed by Government of India, banning the use of pellet guns in the state," Tarigami said.

He said the governor's address was clueless on vital issues.

The MLA said, "There was also no mention of releasing political prisoners from jails, considering the withdrawal of Disturbed Areas Act (DDA) and repealing of AFSPA, measures to be taken to face the severe electricity crisis during winters in Kashmir and other areas and establishment of workshops for repairing transformers at District headquarters including Kulgam." He said it also had no mention of return of power projects to state from NHPC and tackling the "ever-increasing" unemployment problem in the state. PTI AB NSD .

