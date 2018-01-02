New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Delhi High Court today allowed an AAP councillor, suspended from the House of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for 15 days for disrupting its proceedings, to participate in a meeting tomorrow after he gave an undertaking that he would not create any "ruckus".

Justice V Kameswar Rao directed AAP councillor B S Joon to file an undertaking that he would not disturb proceedings of the corporation.

The court also issued notice to the civic body and asked it to file an affidavit indicating whether it had taken action against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor in accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act.

The high court's order came on the councillor's plea challenging a December 21, 2017 decision by which he was suspended for 15 days for disorderly behaviour and disrupting the functioning of the SDMC as well as creating a ruckus during a meeting.

South Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat had suspended seven AAP councillors and five nominated members of the party for disrupting the functioning of the House and creating ruckus during a meeting.

Advocate Devashish Bharuka, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the order is ex-facie/illegal as the same is in violation of the DMC Act.

Senior counsel Dinesh Agnani and advocate Ajay Digpaul, appearing for the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, opposed the plea, saying the order was justified as the AAP councillor had created a ruckus and did not allow the proceedings to go on.

The SDMC lawyers said that the relevant provisions of the Act have been followed in this case.

They also said that Joon had in the past also created similar situations, but was let off with a warning.

The councillor requested for an interim relief as the meeting is due tomorrow and 15 days are expiring on January 4.

He stated that he is ready and willing to given an undertaking that he shall not create any ruckus or disturb the proceedings of the meeting of the Corporation. PTI PPS HMP SMN .

