UPPSC on Jan 9 Allahabad, Jan 2 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court today scheduled on January 9 the hearing on a petition challenging a notification by Centre directing a CBI inquiry into selections made by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) between 2012 and 2017.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar passed the order on a petition filed by the UPPSC through its chairman and members.

In the petition it was alleged that the UPPSC is a constitutional body and therefore a notification directing CBI inquiry was illegal and without jurisdiction. As per the petition, no inquiry against the commission can be directed under existing laws.

The Centre on the recommendation of the state government has passed an order for CBI inquiry for the selections made by UPPSC between April 2012 and March 2017.

At the time of hearing, a preliminary objection was raised that petition filed on behalf of chairman and its members is not maintainable and is liable to be dismissed.

However, fixing January 9 as the date the court has asked counsel for state government to apprise the court of the basis on which the state government recommended a CBI inquiry. PTI Corr RAJ NSD ADS .

