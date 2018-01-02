New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A large number of hoteliers and restaurant owners operating in Paharganj and nearby areas are angry over show-cause notices served to them by North Delhi Municipal Corporation, a federation representing them said.

These notices, most of them dated December 31, 2017, have been served over "insanitary and unhygienic conditions and encroaching public land/violating terms of municipal health licence", it said.

"These notices have been sent to about 150 hotels and restaurants functioning in Paharganj and nearby areas. Most of these were served on December 31, which was Sunday and without proper verification of the premises," said Arun Gupta, General Secretary of Delhi Hotel Mahasangh -- a federation claiming support of about 2,000 small guest houses in the national capital.

Gupta said all hotels and restaurant owners comply with all the directives of the civil body.

"If notices were to be issued then proper checks would have been done in the presence of the property owners. The corporation should take back these notices else we will lodge protest against it," he said.

Gupta said hoteliers and restaurant owners are willing to remove any deficiency pointed out by the civil body.

The corporation has asked those receiving notices to revert within 24 hours failing which they would attract action against them, according to a notice, a copy of which is available with PTI.

"All our members are law compliant. We will fulfil any requirement of the civic body. But it must follow a valid procedure and not issue such bulk notices," he said. PTI AKV SMN .

