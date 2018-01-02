Shimla, Jan 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today accused the previous Congress government of financial mismanagement and leaving the state with a huge debt burden.

Addressing his first public meeting, after coming to power, at the Municipal Ground in Bilaspur, Thakur said he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who assured all possible help to the state for it overcome "financial crisis".

"The Congress government brought a huge debt burden of Rs 46,500 crore and exhausted the borrowing limit. It is shameful that the party did little in the name of development, except taking loans and creating financial mismanagement," he said.

Ensuring speedy and balanced development of the entire state, Thakur said the BJP government would spend every single penny received from the Centre for the development and welfare of the people.

Thanking the people of the state for its massive mandate to the BJP in the recently-concluded Assembly polls, he praised the efforts of Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal for the party's victory.

Thakur also thanked Modi and the top leadership of the BJP who contributed and worked together in ensuring the win.

