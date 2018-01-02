Jajpur (Odisha), Jan 2 (PTI) Hundreds of tribals from across the state congregated at Kalinga Nagar steel hub in Jajpur district to observe the 12th anniversary of police firing in which 14 tribals were killed.

The tribals under the leadership of Vistapan Virodhi Jana Manch (VVJM) observe the day as Saheed Divas or MartyrsÂ’ Day to commemorate the death of their 14 fellow tribals every year.

Earlier, tribals opposing displacement and anti displacement forums led by VVJM were observing such MartyrsÂ’ Day in Kalinga Nagar. But, for the first time, the pro displacement tribals and their fronts today participated in it this year.

VVJM secretary Rabindra Jarika said, "Unlike previous years we are observing the Saheed Divas today. Earlier we were observing it alone. But, this year our Saheed Divas observation is some thing different for us as pro displacement tribals and industry supporters have joined with us for the cause".

The tribals armed with their traditional weapons took out a protest rally from Champakoila village to the Veer Bhumi, to mark the 12th anniversary of the police firing.

The speakers at the meeting said there shouldn't be any industry at the cost of tribals and their livelihood.

The acquisition of land is not only affecting the financial condition of the tribals, but also robbing them of their only means of survival, said the speakers at the meeting.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in and around Kalinga Nagar in view of the huge of huge congregation of tribals.

"We had deployed six platoons of police force along with two DSPs, five inspectors and 10 officers to maintain vigil on the huge gathering of tribals in Kalinga Nagar. The protest rally and meeting passed off peacefully", aid Kalinga Nagar Additional SP Rajkishore Dora.

Fourteen tribals, including three women, were killed in police firing while they were protesting against forcibly land accusation for a private steel company in Kalinga Nagar on 2 January in 2006. PTI COR AAM RG .

