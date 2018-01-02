Hyderabad, Jan 2 (PTI) The Telangana government today effected a reshuffle of IAS officers, including senior officials.

Rajeshwar Tiwari has been posted as Special Chief Secretary (revenue), while A Santi Kumari made Principal Secretary to the government (Department of Health, Medical & Family Welfare), according to a Government Order (GO).

Kumari shall continue as Principal Secretary to the chief minister and CEO, Industry Chasing Cell, it said.

Arvind Kumar, Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the government (municipal administration), according to the GO.

G Ashok Kumar, Principal Secretary to the government, will replace Kumar. B Venkatesam, Secretary (tourism), has been given charge of Secretary, backward classes welfare.

On transfer, Navin Mittal has been posted as Commissioner, Collegiate Education and Technical Education, said the GO.

The reshuffle also includes transfers of some district Collectors. PTI SJR RSY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.