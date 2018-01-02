Tehran, Jan 2 (AFP) Iran's foreign ministry responded to US President Donald Trump's latest Twitter attack, saying he should focus on "homeless and hungry people" in his own country rather than insulting Iranians.

"Instead of wasting his time sending useless and insulting tweets regarding other countries, he would be better off seeing to the domestic issues of his own country such as daily killings of dozens of people... and the existence of millions of homeless and hungry people," said ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi. (AFP) SMJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.