Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) Having scripted the biggest upset of the I-League season by shocking Mohun Bagan 1-2, Chennai City FC coach V Soundararajan today said the victory was like winning the "World Cup".

"This was the best match; beating Mohun Bagan feels like being a champion of a World Cup. It was pretty decent to beat them with ten members; it is a wonderful moment in my life,Â” Soundararajan said after Chennai City posted a remarkable result despite being down to 10 players inside 34 minutes.

Soundararajan, who was Sanjoy Sen's team-mate at the Railways, said Mohun Bagan were an organised side.

"They are very organised in each and every department they are far better than us. I felt a 1-1 draw was coming but the team went forward and scored the goal. This is the greatest achievement for us because we are just two years old (in the I-League). It was a historic match and a result." Chinks in Mohun Bagan's armour were exposed as they missed their star Haitian striker Sony Norde badly.

"They initially played the passes but later gave in the possession. We knew they will go for the second goal as playing against ten men was an advantage for them. So we tightened the defence. We took control of the ball, nearly 80 per cent of the ball possession. The only reason we won the match is because Mohun Bagan surrendered the ball," said Soundararajan. PTI TAP PDS PDS .

