Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today addressed a joint session of the state legislature, outlining various achievements of the government, and hoped that the New Year would bring peace and enable development.

He urged lawmakers to make "some resolutions" in the New Year to advance the development of "our people and our state".

He said "let us resolve that from now onwards the problems faced in recent years" will not be allowed to become a baggage for the future, and added that the anxieties of the people will be replaced by aspirations of a prosperous future.

"I take this opportunity to wish all of you a very happy New Year and hope that 2018 shall be the harbinger of an era of peace which shall enable rapid growth and development of the state and foster harmonious social relations across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir," he told lawmakers.

He outlined the development-related programmes undertaken by the Union and the state governments.

"The major part of the Prime Minister's Development Package is dedicated to enhancing physical connectivity. The projects under the PMDP, upon implementation, will transform the infrastructural landscape of the state," he stressed.

The Union government was making a Rs 42,668 crore investment through the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and the Ministry of Defence, and 19 projects have been approved, which include national highway projects, he said.

Some of the projects he mentioned included the Chenani- Nashri Tunnel, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, and the JammuÂ–Udhampur Highway (completed).

He said the government was seized of the traffic problems in the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu, and has initiated steps for structural changes to the landscapes of the cities.

To improve the traffic situation, Vohra said: "Unless the twin capital cities are decongested through appropriate detours, underpasses and flyovers, commuters would continue to face severe traffic jams, which would be unacceptable." He said the government was making efforts to provide uninterrupted electricity to all registered consumers and to cover all un-electrified areas by 2019.

His address to the lawmakers also had a special mention of the devastating floods in 2014 in whcih more than 300 people died.

"The enormous damage done by the September 2014 floods cannot be forgotten. It reminds us of our systemic failure to appreciate the imperatives of flood management in the Valley and in the whole state," he said, adding that the government was committed to finding a permanent solution to the problem.

Vohra said a comprehensive flood management plan for river Jhelum has been devised and was under implementation.

To transform the state into a business hub, the state government has implemented 270 business reforms advised by the Union government, he said. "This has enormously improved our inter-state rankings. In a major shift, any new Industrial Unit in the state is presently being registered online".

He said that consistent with the national goals, the state government was working towards declaring all urban areas as Open Defecation Free (ODF) by March 31, 2018.

"It is a matter of serious concern that the contribution of agriculture and allied sectors to the Gross State Domestic Production has been steadily declined over the decades," he said.

"More recently, it has declined from 28.16 per cent in 2004-05 to 15.89 per cent in 2015-16. The government has decided to take steps to revive the agriculture sector. As a part of this renewed focus, steps are being taken to double the farmers' income by 2022, in line with the national target," he added.

He described the tourism sector as the "mainstay of our economy", citing data that around 1.2 million tourists, including over 26,000 foreigners, visited the state in 2017.

The governor said more than eight million pilgrims paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, while about 2.60 lakh yatris visited the Amarnath Shrine last year.

He praised the women of the state for being "stakeholders in furthering peace and development." "Safety and security of our women is among the priorities of the government," he said.

On the return of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley, he said the Prime Minister's package has been a key initiative aimed at ensuring the return of Kashmiri Pandits.

Vohra said the government was committed to look after the Kashmiri Pandits, who chose to stay when their brethren left the Valley during the period when militancy peaked. PTI AB ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.