Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) On the first day of the Budget session, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly members paid homage to the lawmakers who passed away since the last session if the House.

Speaker Kavinder Gupta moved the obituary reference to pay homage to Makhan Lal Fotedar, Sheikh Mohammad Maqbool, Sofi Ghulam Mohi-ud-din, Molvi Abdul Rashid, Om Saraf, Shabir Ahmad Salaria, Surinder Kumar Abrol and Dr Naseer Ahmad Shah.

Paying homage, the speaker threw light on the political and social life of the late lawmakers and recalled their contribution in shaping the political landscape.

Paying homage to the leaders, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said they left an indelible mark on the minds of the people and contributed in strengthening the democratic traditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Legislators, cutting across party lines, recounted the services rendered by these leaders during their political career.

Meanwhile, MLA Davinder Rana urged the speaker to document the contribution of the deceased members of the House in a book so that their work continues to inspire and guide the future generations.

A two-minute silence was observed in the House as a mark of respect to the deceased leaders. PTI AB NSD .

