Srinagar, Jan 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police today arrested eight people from Zakura area of the state capital for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

"In our continuous efforts against drug trafficking, eight persons were arrested by a team of police station Zakura at Takia Sangrishi in Srinagar," a police spokesman said.

The official said during search of the suspects, five kg cannabis was recovered from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and investigation taken up, the spokesman added.

The arrested people have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, Umer Ahmad Mir, Bilal Ahmad Najar, Momin Ahmad Magray, Asif Ahmad Sheikh, Zahid Ahmad Mir, Syed Saif and Sameer Ahmad Sheikh. PTI MIJ KIS .

