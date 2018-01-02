Shillong, Jan 2 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Meghalaya chief minister D D Lapang today downplayed six party leaders quitting the party ahead of the assembly elections and claimed that the Congress is united in the state.

"Those who are not comfortable have gone away and those who went on their own could not take lock, stock and barrel with them as the original Congress supporters are there," Lapang who was removed from the party president post last week, said.

He claimed the party is united in Meghalaya and will get stronger.

Former deputy chief minister Rowell Lyngdoh and former cabinet ministers Prestone Tynsong, A L Hek, Sniawbhalang Dhar, Comingone Ymbon and MLA Ngaitlang Dhar have all resigned and announced they would contest the 2018 Assembly election in National People's Party (NPP) and BJP ticket.

Lapang backed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's decision to appoint four co-ordinators of the party who will be touring the state.

The former chief minister claimed that his health forced him to ask the party high command to relieve him from the state party president post.

"As a president your presence should be felt in every nook and corner," he said, adding that it was not possible for him to complete the routine. PTI JOP RG .

