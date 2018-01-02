Ferozepur (Pb), Jan 2 (PTI) The last rites of Sepoy Jagsir Singh, killed in exchange of fire with Pakistani forces along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, were held with full military honours at his native village Lohgarh Thakran Wala in this district today.

Senior officials from the Army, the BSF, police and civil administration among others were present.

Deputy Commissioner of Ferozepur Ramvir said that all possible would be provided to the family members of the Singh.

Jagsir Singh, 32, had joined the Army in 2004. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. PTI CORR SUN NSD .

