Nashik, Jan 2 (PTI) A leopard was trapped by forest officials in Dindori taluka of Nashik district yesterday, an official said today.

The big cat had mauled to death a three-year-old boy from Mheluske village in September last year.

The feline was last night trapped in one of the two cages placed by foresters in Jagtap Mala and Medhane areas in the village.

"The leopard was shifted to Vani in the forest range," said Range Forest Officer Sunil Wadekar. PTI CORR NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.