Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has set up a Cabinet sub-committee to take a decision on providing pension to those jailed during the Emergency.

The committee will take a final decision in this regard within two months.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat today said those jailed during the Emergency under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) are likely to get pension of Rs 10,000 besides the annual medical checkup allowance of equal amount.

"If those imprisoned during the Emergency period are not alive, the pension would go to their widows. However, their children and families and other relatives will not be entitled for the pension," Bapat said.

The sub committee will study the pension decisions of states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh etc. before taking a final call.

The panel will comprise deputy collector and jail superintendents of each district so that list of those jailed during the Emergency can be prepared.

Agriculture Minister Pandurang Phundkar and Bapat himself were jailed during the Emergency.

Bapat said he was in jail for 19 months during that period.

"I will donate the pension amount I would be getting to the organisations helping needy persons," he added.

The Emergency remained in force in the country for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977.

Scores of protesters and leaders were arrested during the massive crackdown on civil liberties and political opposition in that era. PTI MR NSK .

