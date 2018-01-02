New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Home-grown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra today reported 30.19 per cent increase in total tractor sales at 18,288 units in December.

The company had sold 14,047 units in December 2016, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 16,671 units as against 12,619 units in the year-ago month, up 32.11 per cent, it added.

Export during the month stood at 1,617 units as against 1,428 units in the year-ago month. PTI RKL ANU .

