Muzaffarnagar, Jan 2 (PTI) A court here today sentenced a man, and his brother, to life imprisonment for killing his wife in 2014 for not meeting their dowry demands.

Additional District Sessions Judge Rajesh Bhardwaj also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each on Ashvani Bhatnagar and his brother Amit Bhatnagar for killing Geeta, 38.

Geeta married Ashvani Bhatnagar in 2010.

She was strangulated to death in June 2014, according to government lawyer Yogesh Sharma.

The court held them guilty under various sections of the IPC, including 304B (dowry death). PTI CORR ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.